Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Brand Launches GelDAT, First ever purified and phenol-functionalized gelatin

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Brand Launches GelDAT, First ever purified and phenol-functionalized gelatin

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that its Rousselot brand, the global leader of collagen-based solutions, expands its range of purified, pharmaceutical grade, modified gelatins with the launch of X-Pure GelDAT Gelatin Desaminotyrosine. Created in response to customer's demand to overcome the barriers encountered in clinical translation, this is the first, readily available biomaterial of its kind. X-Pure GelDAT offers guaranteed purity and consistency at scale, vital to the successful development of biomedical applications used in the human body.

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

X-Pure GelDAT - A powerful alternative to GelTYR
Until now, one of the go-to products for researchers requiring a biomaterial more adhesive than GelMA - Gelatin Methacryloyl, was GelTYR - Gelatin Tyramine. However, GelTYR has several limitations, most notably its irreproducibility and the lack of a scalable production process. The chemical reactions required to make GelTYR lead to uncontrollable side reactions, which can significantly delay product development and negatively impact the likelihood of success.

Dr. Jeff Daelman, Business Development Manager at Rousselot Biomedical said, "Based on our extensive experience and scientific expertise in modified gelatins, we created a versatile, effective and scalable alternative to GelTYR. Rousselot Biomedical delivered a tailored X-Pure GelDAT solution, from customer's initial briefing into pre-clinical trials in less than a year!"

Customization and consistency
Rousselot's proprietary, scalable process means products with customized functionalities can be produced in a standardized, purified, traceable and consistent manner. Rousselot offers the best of both worlds: a customized yet consistent product on which both researchers and large pharmaceutical manufacturers can rely.

"Rousselot's X-Pure GelDAT's research grade is functionally equivalent to the GMP grade material, so researchers have less risk of having to re-validate their biomaterial prior to clinical trials. Compromising on quality in early research can also cause significant scale-up issues and delays in preparation for clinical trials. X-Pure GelDAT can be used throughout every development phase," said Dr. Daelman.

Unique adhesive properties for a range of specific biomedical applications
New X-Pure GelDAT is a unique addition to the Rousselot portfolio because of its phenolic modification that grants superior adhesion properties to human tissues and because it can be cross-linked by both enzymatic reaction or photo-induction. These characteristics allow its combination with other biomaterials for the creation of more versatile and complex structures for drug delivery, tissue engineering, organ-on-a-chip and complex wound dressing applications

Dr. Daelman concluded, "This is an exciting time for the biomedical sector as highly purified and reliable gelatin-based materials unlock the potential for new innovations. We are excited to collaborate with customers and to jointly develop new gelatin-based solutions, that have a positive impact in these promising fields of research. We will be sharing more insights and information during this year's BIO Digital 2021."

About Rousselot Biomedical
To learn more about X-Pure, and for partnership enquiries, please contact the Rousselot Biomedical team here.

As the most recent strategic segment within Rousselot, a world leading manufacturer of collagen-based solutions, we have drawn upon 130 years of worldwide expertise and proven track record of pharmaceutical gelatins and collagens to develop X-Pure, an innovative range of purified (modified) gelatins and collagens. Offering unique advantages to assure performance, quality and safety, X-Pure is backed by strong scientific data and on-going research. Rousselot Biomedical is committed to engineer, accelerate and scale superior products helping transform ideas into biomedical solutions around the world using our scientific expertise and collaborative approach to support end-to-end partnerships and to advance medical science. For more information please visit: www.rousselot.com/biomedical

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For more information, contact:
Rousselot Biomedical
Catarina Da Silva
Science Communication Manager
[e] [email protected]

Sciad Communications
Emma Pickup
[e] [email protected]

Investor Relations
Jim Stark
VP, Investor Relations
[e] [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-rousselot-brand-launches-geldat-first-ever-purified-and-phenol-functionalized-gelatin-301296305.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment