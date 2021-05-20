Logo
Tucson's Voyager RV Resort Named 'Mega Park of the Year' For Third Time by Arizona ARVC

PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., May 20, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (Arizona ARVC) has once again recognized Voyager RV Resort with the 2021 Mega Park of the Year Award. This marks Voyager's third Mega Park of the Year award since 2014, most recently winning in 2019, and the seventh season an Encore RV resort has been presented with the prestigious honor by Arizona ARVC. In 2001 and 2004, Voyager claimed the National ARVC Mega Park of the Year awards.

Voyager RV Resort in Tucson, AZ has been named the 2021 Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (Arizona ARVC) Mega Park of the Year. This is Voyager RVs third time celebrating the honor, previously claiming the award in 2014 and 2019, and marks the seventh season overall an Encore RV resort has been presented with the prestigious honor by Arizona ARVC.

The Mega Park of the Year Award, for parks with more than 501 sites, was presented to Geoffrey Campbell, general manager at Voyager, by members of the executive committee for Arizona ARVC. The ARVC Park of the Year Awards have recognized RV resorts that deliver extraordinary guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement for more than 20 years.

"At Voyager we offer something for everyone but mostly it's the friendly culture that brings guests back every year," said Campbell. "To be recognized once again by the Arizona ARVC makes us all very proud, and confirms the amazing efforts the community, the management team and our staff have made, especially adapting to the changes of this past year, in providing service that ensures our guests will have an unforgettable experience."

Located in Tucson, AZ, Voyager RV Resort is a southwestern gem for those who are looking to relax in the Arizona sun for a few days, a season, or a lifetime. With a variety of unique amenities, from ceramics and a craft wood shop to jam sessions and community dances, a visit to Voyager is sure to create a memorable experience. The year-round RV resort is also home to an upscale manufactured home community, The Bay. The homes are custom built in Phoenix, ground-set, and finished with a beautiful, durable sand stucco finish, providing yet another way to enjoy the resort lifestyle at Voyager.

About Encore RV Resorts
Encore RV resorts are part of a network of RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Encore and its affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information please visitRVontheGo.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucsons-voyager-rv-resort-named-mega-park-of-the-year-for-third-time-by-arizona-arvc-301296419.html

SOURCE Encore RV Resorts

