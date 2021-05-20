Welcome to The Space Jammies: Kraft Launches Limited-Edition "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-Inspired Pajamas and All-New Noodle Shapes Mac & Cheese





For the live-action/animated movie event of the summer, Warner Bros. Pictures Space Jam: A New Legacy, Kraft Mac & Cheeseis creating exclusive Space Jammies pajamas. Perfect for movie night, Kraft Mac & Cheese Space Jammies provide the ultimate comfort while watching the highly anticipated movie and enjoying a box of new Kraft Mac & Cheese Space Jam: A New Legacy noodle shapes.





The Kraft Mac & Cheese Space Jam: A New Legacy boxesfeature movie-inspired noodle shapes, like basketballs and bunnies, for the whole family to enjoy. The new boxes are adorned with Looney Tunes character favorites, including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety Bird, Marvin the Martian, and the basketball star of the movie, global icon LeBron James. The boxes will be available at retailers nationwide starting June 1.









We were thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for the long-awaited Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, and we had a lot of fun creating these new macaroni noodle shapes to celebrate the films premiere, says Maya McDonald, Brand Activations lead for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Through the comfort of jammies and our deliciously cheesy Mac & Cheese, watching Space Jam: A New Legacy at home when it premieres will be a fun experience for the whole family.









To get a pair of Kraft Mac & Cheese Space Jammies and a box of cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese, simply enter for a chance to win on www.KraftSpaceJammies.com starting May 20th 25th. New Kraft Mac & Cheese Space Jam: A New Legacy boxes are available at stores nationwide for $2.49 starting June 1.









Share your Kraft Mac & Cheese Space Jammies using #SpaceJammies on Twitter %40kraftmacncheese, Instagram %40Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook %40KraftMacaroniandCheese.









About Space Jam: A New Legacy









Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy from director Malcolm D. Lee and innovative filmmaking team that includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as youve never seen them before. Its Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBrons bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even King James by playing the game their own way.









James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on Space Jam, written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The films producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.









Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.









