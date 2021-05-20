Logo
Hop-on Successfully Launches an Alpha Version of our Decentralized Social Media Platform with Digital Rights Platform, Known as Digitalage(TM)

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that the Company has successfully launched the alpha version of our proprietary social media platform utilizing a decentralized platform with features that will promote digital rights management of influencers content at www.digitalage.com

DA-logo.PNG

"Free Your Mind and Take Control"

Our philosophy of Free Speech promotes open and free sharing of ideas, content, dialogue, and debate. We will not censor any user for their opinions, beliefs, background, or affiliation - no matter how much we may disagree with them or their ilk. We will never delete, prevent posting of, or alter content unless it is against the laws of the United States. We are protecting the sovereign rights of every human - those natural rights that cannot and should not be taken from anyone. We are a new platform for creators and brands to gain exposure and monetize their content. Our monthly revenue is shared directly with the creators who contribute the most popular and engaging exclusive content to digitalage.

The Company is focused on competing against the monopolistic nature of large social media giants such as Facebook, WeChat, YouTube, Messenger, Instagram, Kuaishou, QQ, TikTok, VK.com, and WhatsApp globally.

Whether you agree or disagree with the opinions of certain individuals or movements, the Supreme Court of the United States has routinely upheld the right to Freedom of Speech; however, it may surprise some folks that the First Amendment only applies to government interference in the rights of the citizen.

Private enterprise has the right to say "no" to anyone they don't like, or don't want on their platforms - for any reason. Whether religious intolerance, ethnic discrimination, criminal background, sexism, ageism, or political beliefs, a social network is like a private club that can revoke your account whenever they so choose. No recourse. No appeal.

Many social networks have come under fire lately for their faulty "fact-checking" processes, shadow banning publishers, altering view counts, locking-out users for liking or reposting inflammatory content, manipulating search results and feeds to promote content promoting their favored ideas, suppression of dissenting viewpoints, and cooperating with private and government bodies to identify and target undesirable individuals.

Hop-on believes those actions and this trend is extremely dangerous to our democracy; to an open and free society, and back to the repression, dogma, and control tactics used to silence Martin Luther King Jr, Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, Copernicus, and innumerable others that have lost their freedoms and their lives at the hands of the righteous few that deem their viewpoint superior to all others.

Hop-on is creating a new open standards-based distributed and decentralized social media platform based on the philosophy of the United States' First Amendment protecting the freedom of expression, and promoting public debate while using advanced AI technologies to increase exposure to alternative viewpoints and reduce the tendency towards social radicalization.

This is not about Democrats vs Republicans, Black vs White, Woman vs Man. This is about everyone's right to speak their mind, to be heard, and to engage in public debate without fear of repression, censure, or violence.

We are looking for highly motivated and passionate executives, data scientists, distributed storage architects, web developers, user interface/experience designers, blockchain and video technology engineers, and cryptography experts with senior experience in social media, digital rights management, content licensing, advertising, key account management, and public relations.

If this fires you up, if you see the need, if you want to join our mission, then please reach out and Hop-on.

Peter Michaels CEO of Hop-on stated, "My Philosophy of Free Speech is promoting open and free sharing of ideas and content, dialogue, and debate, within the confines of U.S. law.

If ideas are not shared and discussed and "big tech", "big brother" and others silence them, I believe it will create hate and could lead to violence."

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com

CONTACT:
Peter Michaels, CEO
[email protected]
+1-949-756-9008
www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking state.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648427/Hop-on-Successfully-Launches-an-Alpha-Version-of-our-Decentralized-Social-Media-Platform-with-Digital-Rights-Platform-Known-as-DigitalageTM

img.ashx?id=648427
