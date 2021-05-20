Logo
Skrill USA Launches Skrill Virtual Visa® Prepaid Card in US

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that the Skrill+USA digital wallet has unveiled a virtual version of its existing Skrill Visa Prepaid Card. Skrill USAs latest product innovation offers Americans a fully digital payments solution which can be activated instantly to spend their Skrill balance online wherever Visa is accepted.



With the majority of U.S. and international eCommerce sites supporting Visa card payments, the Skrill+Virtual+Visa%26reg%3B+Prepaid+Card, which is issued by the New York-headquartered Community+Federal+Savings+Bank (CFSB)1, allows Skrill USA customers to shop online almost anywhere. Providing an alternative to the physical CFSB-issued Skrill Visa Prepaid Card, launched in January 2020, the new virtual card involves a streamlined application process (users first application is also free), and can be activated in their account2 within seconds.



Once activated, users can shop online immediately. All card details are instantly displayed within their Skrill account, with no need to wait for the solution to be physically delivered. Similarly, unlike a physical card, which can be mislaid or lost requiring replacement delays, the Skrill Virtual Visa Prepaid Card remains constantly accessible until customers choose to lock or deactivate it, which can be done within seconds.



While a customer incurs no transaction fees when shopping online using the Skrill Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, they do earn points for each payment under the Skrill+Knect+loyalty+program. Each dollar spent online using the virtual card earns a Skrill user one Knect point. Points are redeemable for cash above the 5,000 Knect-point threshold as well as other rewards.



The launch of the virtual Skrill Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is just Skrill USAs latest move to strengthen its solution for American consumers. In March, Skrill USA unveiled its cryptocurrency+offering, allowing U.S. customers across 37 states and territories to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, after launching Skrill Money Transfer, a digital remittance solution, in 2020.



Paul Jardon, CEO and CFO of Skrill USA, said: Were strongly focused on evolving our product for U.S. consumers. The Skrill Virtual Visa Prepaid Card gives our customers all the benefits and access to eCommerce of a physical Visa card with all the speed and convenience of a solution that is 100% digital.



About Skrill USA, Inc.



Skrill USA has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. Were an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for peoples business and pleasure, whether theyre depositing funds on a gaming site, buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.



The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limiteds consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.



For more information on the Skrill Virtual Visa Prepaid Card: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skrill.com%2Fen-us%2Fskrill-visa-card%2Fskrill-virtual-visa-prepaid-card%2F



About Paysafe Limited



Paysafe Limited (Paysafe) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

1 Issuer statement: The Skrill Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.



2 The virtual Skrill Visa Prepaid Card launch is a phased roll-out, with the online/web version of the product available immediately. The mobile app version will be launched later in 2021.

