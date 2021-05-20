Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Expands Partnership With VSBLTY to Enhance Shopper Engagements, Retail Outcomes and Connectivity

Philadelphia, PA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sensormatic IQ, the new intelligent operating platform for retail, combines Sensormatic Solutions retail analytics with VSBLTYs shopper demographics and Content Management audience analytics to boost in-store sales

Partnership helps retailers connect the dots between in-store engagements and shoppers buying habits

Sensormatic Solutions and its Sensormatic IQ platform are an important component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies, which leverage big data and artificial intelligence to optimize healthy buildings

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. to further advance Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, to offer retailers the ability to increase consumer engagement at the point-of-purchase and discover demographic insights driving those purchase decisions.

"In todays hyper-connected world, the most impactful customer experience is delivered by retailers who best understand and act on information about where, when, how and why engagement happens," said Bjoern Petersen, president, Sensormatic Solutions. "The partnership with VSBLTY brings a new level of insights to Sensormatic to help retailers make better business decisions. By combining our retail analytics with their data, retailers will now have the necessary insight to impact marketing and operational efficiencies that help provide better in-store customer experiences, increase associate productivity, and provide opportunities to increase revenue."

Sensormatic IQ, the new intelligent operating platform for retail, integrates the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, retailer, and third-party data sources, and its backed by a robust technology partner ecosystem, delivering predictive and prescriptive retail outcomes. As a strategic partner, VSBLTY brings unique analytics and insight, providing complementary data streams to Sensormatic Solutions existing shopper insights portfolio. Integrating VSBLTYs computer vision technology with Sensormatic IQs broad portfolio solutions provides retailers with enriched, actionable shopper demographic information to better understand the shopper engagement at the point of purchase. Additionally, the partnership will help boost in-store sales through delivery of context-sensitive, targeted advertising and promotional video content throughout the store and on digital displays.

VSBLTY is the world leader in proactive digital display that transforms retail with SaaS-based audience measurement using artificial intelligence (AI). As part of the partnership, VSBLTY and Sensormatic Solutions are rolling out two new products, Shopper Demographics and Shopper Views:

Shopper Demographics: leverages camera and sensor technology with AI to accurately provide shopper demographics and sentiment analytics. The data can help retailers adapt the assortment and the point of sale activity, and evaluate how the marketing campaigns are performing to attract different shopper profiles into the stores.

leverages camera and sensor technology with AI to accurately provide shopper demographics and sentiment analytics. The data can help retailers adapt the assortment and the point of sale activity, and evaluate how the marketing campaigns are performing to attract different shopper profiles into the stores. Shopper Views: uses edge and cloud-enabled AI techniques to bring brand messaging to life through targeted digital display content. When combined with a Content Management System (CMS), Shopper Views delivers custom-triggered content leveraging video, proximity-aware sensor technology and anonymized facial analytics to help enhance guest experiences while simultaneously revealing new analytics and actionable insights.

"Store as Media is a new, powerful advertising model for brands that now can inform and motivate consumers, using computer vision, right where and when purchase decisions are being made. Brands can use funds from their media budgets based on buying measurable impressions in-store that are far more valuable than traditional media vehicles," said Jay Hutton, co-founder and CEO, VSBLTY. "The Store as Media model is the retail wave of the future. Our partnership with Sensormatic gives retailers a new revenue stream while increasing their understanding of customers shopping habits and demographic profiles."

Sensormatic Solutions is a vital component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies and innovations which leverage big data and AI to optimize healthy buildings. No matter where a retailer is on their own digital transformation journey, Sensormatic IQ provides the technology retailers need to digitize in-store engagements and enhance customer experiences.

Learn more about creating an immersive shopping experience, visit www.sensormatic.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform - Sensormatic IQ - combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including unmatched insights into retail inventory, shopper behavior, and loss prevention and liability, and Retailer and third-party solutions with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive, data-driven outcomes and confidently move into the future. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

