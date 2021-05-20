Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Poster Presentation at the 2021 Keystone Symposia Conference

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the 2021 Keystone Symposia, "DAMPs Across the Tree of Life Inducing Innate Immunity," a virtual scientific conference held on May 24-26, 2021.

Injury-induced Damage Associated Molecular Patterns (DAMPs) are beginning to shape modern medicine in the field of both diagnostics and therapeutics.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: DAMP/Toll-like receptor signaling attenuation with mosedipimod: Effect in vitro and in two animal models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Presenter: Michael Charlton, MBBS, FRCP, University of Chicago

Date and Time: Monday, May 24, 2021 / 2:30 PM EDT

Dr. Michael Charlton, an internationally renowned scholar in NASH and a professor of Medicine and Director at Center for Liver Diseases at the University of Chicago School of Medicine will present on behalf of Enzychem Lifesciences. As a scientific advisor of Enzychem Lifesciences, Dr. Charlton supports Enzychem to develop a treatment for NASH as well as developing new collaboration opportunities with multiple partner companies in the field.

"We are excited to present EC-18's unique mechanism of action in leveraging the body's innate immune system to remove damage-associated molecular patterns, leading to mitigation of hepatic steatosis and inflammation in multiple murine models at the 2021 Keystone Symposia," said Dr. Ji Sun Park, Senior Scientist at Enzychem Lifesciences. "Our in vitro and NASH murine models have demonstrated that EC-18 may be a potent oral therapeutic candidate for the treatment of NASH."

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

