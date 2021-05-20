Logo
Allrecipes To Inspire Next Generation Of Home Cooks As Exclusive Food Category Partner Of Snapchat's Scan Feature

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Augmented Reality Collaboration Expands Meredith Corporation's Growing Presence on Snapchat

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Allrecipes, the world's largest food media brand, announced its latest digital innovation as the exclusive food category partner of the Scan feature within Snapchat. The new offering enables home cooks to access Allrecipes recipes based on ingredients captured in the Snapchat camera. Available later this year, this new feature will make it fun and easy to create a variety of dishes with food that's already in users' kitchens or grocery carts.

(PRNewsFoto/Allrecipes)

"Allrecipes provides home cooks with the tools, information and inspiration they need to create meals they love with ease. This innovative and fun augmented reality feature takes that experience to an entirely new level," said Alicia Cervini, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Meredith Corporation. "It's exciting to bring Allrecipes in to the Snapchat camera, encouraging the next generation of cooks to explore a wide variety of recipes and be even more creative in the kitchen."

With Scan, Snapchatters can search through millions of Lenses in the fastest and easiest way possible -- with the Snapchat camera. Scan makes it simple to find fun and informative Lenses from creators and partners, giving Snapchatters the power to identify hundreds of dog breeds, thousands of plants and trees, millions of songs and products. Soon, Allrecipes will serve up recipes to match any of the thousands of ingredients and dishes that the Snapchat camera can recognize. For example, a saltine cracker might turn up a Delightful Strawberry Dessert, taking a basic, ubiquitous ingredient and inspiring Snapchatters to create something unexpected. Scanning chickpeas may turn up a Chickpea Salad Recipe, and scanning lemons may yield Lemon Sugar Tea Cookies.

Allrecipes is the latest Meredith brand to cultivate a presence on Snapchat. PEOPLE has been a longtime audience favorite on Snapchat Discover, and Southern Living recently completed the first season of its new Discover show Hey Y'all, which has been renewed for season two.

Meredith Digital President Alysia Borsia said, "Our brands have seen tremendous engagement with Snapchat and this partnership speaks to our commitment to providing exciting new experiences for our audiences on this platform. As we continue to lean into our social channels, we're thrilled that Allrecipes is the exclusive brand powering the food category within Snapchat's Scan feature."

With this new Snapchat experience, Allrecipes further expands its collection of innovative digital and social consumer offerings that include experiences such as the Dinner Spinner mobile app, an Alexa skill, shoppable recipes, and a recently launched TikTok channel.

ABOUT ALLRECIPES
Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become a dynamic, indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of more than 9 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.4 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception seven years ago.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allrecipes-to-inspire-next-generation-of-home-cooks-as-exclusive-food-category-partner-of-snapchats-scan-feature-301296424.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

