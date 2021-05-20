Herman Miller Launches New Online Retail Store Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Herman Miller Launches New Online Retail Store Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZEELAND, Mich., May 20, 2021

ZEELAND, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) has unveiled a newly renovated retail website tailor-made for customers looking for a supported and seamless purchasing experience. Using more than 110 hours of customer research, in-depth feedback, and user testing from over 200 different participants, the site delivers a consistent experience that implements key changes built specifically to make a customer's journey smooth and easy. The refresh also features additional content that answers common customer questions all key requests from those surveyed.

Herman Miller introduces redesigned retail website

"Our new physical Herman Miller Seating stores have proven to be extremely popular with customers around the world," says Ben Groom, Chief Digital Officer at Herman Miller. "They address a critical need in our society right now: how best to improve our Work from Home set-ups and prepare for a more hybrid working future. For customers unable to experience these stores in person, our new site takes the physical experience and brings it into your home virtually. Building upon our live chat capabilities, our Performance Seating Specialists can video chat with customers to demonstrate products face-to-face and help them decide which products are right for them, providing a fully robust online shopping experience."

In addition to the chat feature, the site boasts a fresh new design, and enhanced storytelling content for products, designers, and the brand. It also features powerful AI driven product recommendations and a new customer-centric website navigation, providing easier access to popular categories like gaming. Heightened browsing capabilities have expanded filtering capabilities to provide frictionless shopping experiences and a new "Shop the Room" feature allows shoppers to be inspired by photography and purchase their own versions with the click of a button. With a design that has been optimized to harmoniously transition from desktop to mobile, every customer, no matter where, when, or how they are shopping, will have the same quality of experience start to finish.

The redesign comes not long after another member of the Herman Miller Group, Design Within Reach (DWR), underwent extensive renovation. "Last year, we focused on redesigning dwr.com, a project that ended up becoming an award-winning design," says Shannon Zonca, Director of eCommerce at Herman Miller. "After gathering learnings from that initiative and watching our eCommerce business continue to grow, we turned our attention to Herman Miller's retail site, confident we could create an equally satisfying and successful transformation. Though our various brands are each unique, they all should equally deliver the same caliber of experience digitally."

"Digital spaces are never truly finished," says Groom. "Customer needs, expectations, and desires for eCommerce sites are always changing and adaptingtherefore so should we. A site or digital tool left unattended for too long risks becoming irrelevant, outdated, or even irritating to visitors. We are extremely excited to share our latest digital redesign with Herman Miller customers."

After the site launches, customers can expect a continuing release of additional features and enhancements throughout the year.

About Herman Miller
Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, and naughtone. Guided by a shared purposedesign for the good of humankindHerman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herman-miller-launches-new-online-retail-store-experience-301296433.html

SOURCE Herman Miller, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment