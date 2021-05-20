Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor section of the Companys website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Companys website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegiums headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the companys website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

[email protected]