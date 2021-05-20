Logo
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For April 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Total advisory and brokerage assets surpass $1 Trillion

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) (the Company), today released its monthly activity report for April 2021.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of April were approximately $1.063 trillion, an increase of 10.9% compared to the end of March 2021. Total net new assets were $73.8 billion, of which $6.7 billion were organic net new assets and $67.1(1) billion were acquired net new assets.

Total organic net new assets for April were $6.7 billion, translating to an 8.4% annualized growth rate. This included $2.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors that onboarded in April. Total organic net new advisory assets were $5.4 billion, translating to a 13.0% annualized growth rate.

Total acquired net new assets for April were $67.1(1) billion, including $32.6 billion of advisory assets and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets. This was driven by the closing of the Companys acquisition of Waddell & Reeds wealth management business on April 30th.

Total client cash balances at the end of April were $47.7 billion, a decrease of $0.6 billion compared to the end of March 2021. This included $1.1 billion of client cash balances from Waddell & Reed. Net buying in April was $6.9 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
AprilMarchChangeAprilChange
20212021M/M2020Y/Y
Advisory and Brokerage Assets
Advisory Assets550.5496.710.8%348.957.8%
Brokerage Assets512.7461.611.1%369.138.9%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets1,063.2958.310.9%718.048.1%
Organic Net New Assets(2)
Net New Advisory Assets5.412.5n/m2.8n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets1.46.9n/m0.7n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets6.719.4n/m3.4n/m
Acquired Net New Assets(1)
Net New Advisory Assets32.60.0n/m0.0n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets34.50.0n/m0.0n/m
Total Acquired Net New Assets67.10.0n/m0.0n/m
Total Net New Assets(2)
Net New Advisory Assets38.012.5n/m2.8n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets35.96.9n/m0.7n/m
Total Net New Assets73.819.4n/m3.4n/m


Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions1.31.2n/m0.5n/m
Client Cash Balances
Insured Cash Account Balances35.037.4(6.4%)33.93.2%
Deposit Cash Account Balances7.57.9(5.1%)8.5(11.8)%
Total Bank Sweep Balances42.545.3(6.2%)42.40.2%
Money Market Account Cash Balances(3) (4)3.71.3n/m1.7n/m
Purchased Money Market Fund Balances1.51.6n/m2.9n/m
Total Money Market Balances5.23.073.3%4.613.0%
Total Client Cash Balances47.748.3(1.2%)47.01.5%


Net Buy (Sell) Activity6.96.9n/m4.1n/m
Market Indices
S&P 500 (end of period)4,1813,9735.2%2,91243.6%
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)77n/m5n/m

(1) Assumes ~95% asset retention of Waddell & Reed total assets at the end of April 2021 and ~5% of total assets will not convert. LPL does not include retirement plan assets as part of total advisory and brokerage assets, so April 2021 results do not include ~$2.4 billion of retirement plan assets from Waddell & Reed.
(2) Total Net New Assets consist of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.
(3) Money Market Accounts were added as overflow capacity in April, which drove the movement from Insured Cash Account overflow balances to Money Market Account overflow balances.
(4) April 2021 results included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Companys most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report)
No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020)
No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Investor Relations Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations Lauren Hoyt-Williams, (980) 321-1232
investor.lpl.com/contact-us
