Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The webcast links will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nations largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

