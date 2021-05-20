Werner Integrates With Navistar 360 to Enhance Professional Driver Experience

Premiere Transportation and Logistics Provider Adds Service Communications and Fleet Management Platform to Deliver Time-Savings and Reduce Manual Data Entry

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises ( WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces the integration of Navistar International 360 (I360), providing significant benefits to Werner professional drivers, including time savings and improved repair velocity. On the heels of the companys first anniversary of Werner EDGE, the new integration is another step in the companys innovation strategy and is a cloud-based technology enhancement that delivers seamless, transparent communications with the International service network.

With a comprehensive, easy-to-use interface, Navistar I360s communications and fleet management platform provides dual benefits for our professional drivers and Werner associates, enabling faster, more efficient support across the organization, said Werners Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. Working with Navistar is another important step in Werners journey to the cloud and maintaining our leadership position as our industry undergoes its important technology transformation."

The API integration with Navistar launched in March 2021 and was built to follow the industry standard of the Technology Maintenance Council. By utilizing the Navistar integration, Werner is able to send trucks to certified OEMs with the parts inventory to quickly get vehicles back on the road, while also gaining warranty coverage on the repairs. Werner EDGE will continue to lead in the integration with direct APIs, with another Navistar integration in the pipeline, which will automate fault data to the providers.

It is exciting to work with the Werner EDGE team on evolving their digital transformation initiatives for service event management, said Navistars Director, Customer Aftermarket Technology Brian Mulshine. Werner is finding creative ways to leverage available data from our systems to automate back office processes and improve the driver experience. Additionally, our dealers are utilizing more effective communications, allowing them to address service repairs efficiently. Investments in digital integrations with OnCommand Connection and International 360 technology will help the industry streamline processes for our customers, dealers and suppliers.

By offering a ten-minute time saving per repair event and reduction of data entry, the integration enables Werners call center team to address repair events in an average of two calls compared to a previous average of 12 calls per event. In addition, streamlined service operations offer an improved repair velocity, allowing Werners professional drivers to get back on the road faster with a reduced dwell time of 30 percent on average.

Getting our drivers back on the road is one of the most important objectives within Werner, said Scott Reed, Senior Vice President of Maintenance. With the time savings provided by Navistars integration, were able to achieve that goal and realize the benefits across the organization, from the driver to the associate to the customer.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

[email protected]