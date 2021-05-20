Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuys Holdings, Inc. ( CHUY) today announced that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be June 1, 2021. The Annual Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Chuys headquarters located at 1623 Toomey Rd. Austin, TX 78704. Attendance at the meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date (such as an account statement, a copy of the voting instruction card provided by a broker, bank, trustee, or nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership).



About Chuys

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuys owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuys highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, unchained look and feel, as expressed by the concepts motto If youve seen one Chuys, youve seen one Chuys!. For further information about Chuys, including the nearest location, visit the Chuys website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor

203-682-8261

[email protected]