CTO Realty Growth Announces Acclaimed Superica Restaurant Coming to Ashford Lane

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (: CTO) (the Company or CTO) today announced it has signed a long-term lease with acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant Superica to occupy more than 6,000 square feet at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way at Ashford Lane, the Companys mixed-use property in the high-growth Perimeter submarket of Atlanta.



"We are excited to be bringing Superica to Ashford Lane where their community-specific focus and emphasis on providing a fun and energetic atmosphere perfectly fits our vision for the future of the property," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. "The signing of this lease continues our momentum at the property, where we have executed more than 80,000 square feet of new leases, extensions and renewals since our acquisition in the first quarter of 2020, including a 17,000 square foot food hall called The Hall, which is expected to open later this summer."

With the signing of the Superica lease and future opening of The Hall, CTOs progress with asset-level rebranding and targeted lease-up efforts that were identified as part of phase one of the repositioning of Ashford Lane are on track. The Company anticipates further transformation to the property with the addition of The Lawn, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

About Ashford Lane

Ashford Lane is a 268,000 square foot mixed-use property centrally positioned within Atlantas fastest-growing office market and is in close proximity to several Fortune 500 companies, including Mercedes-Benz and State Farm. The area boasts a day-time population of nearly 365,000 people within a five-mile radius and the property is located within a 10-minute walk to the Sandy Springs MARTA Station, across the street from Perimeter Mall, and adjacent to the new AC Hotel, which is set to open later this summer.

Ashford Lane currently offers 35 local and nationally branded retail, office and dining tenants, and is set to add a number of exciting new dining, lifestyle shopping and entertainment concepts. With the addition of The Lawn, a new greenspace that will act as the vibrant, street-level public space for community gatherings and dining al fresco at chef-driven restaurants, the property is being positioned to become the center of gravity for Atlantas Central Perimeter market.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.7 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 22% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (: PINE).

Safe Harbor

