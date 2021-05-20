Neovasc Provides Update on German Litigation

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (Neovasc or the Company) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) reported today that the Higher Regional Court in Munich, Germany has upheld the first instance judgment of the Regional Court Munich of June 16, 2017, in which the court had found that Edwards Lifesciences LLC ("Edwards") had contributed in part to the invention of the Tiara and awarded to Edwards co-entitlement rights to the disputed Tiara European patent application. There are no monetary awards associated with these matters and no damages award was recognized.



Neovasc is currently reviewing its possibilities for appeal.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

