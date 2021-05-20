Logo
Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1- 4, 2021. The presentation will be followed by a virtual Q&A session.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date:Thursday, June 3rd, 2021
Time:2:00 to 2:25 pm Eastern Time
Presenter:Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/alig/1827387

A replay of the session will be on the Jefferies conference website for 30-days following the conference.

Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule virtual one-on-one meetings with Aligos during the conference.

About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

The annual June conference will be held virtually with video fireside chats, presentations, keynotes, panels and 1x1/small group meetings via Zoom.

This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

For further information, please visit: www.Jefferies.com

About Aligos
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, would, believe, intend, plan, anticipate, estimate, expect, and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligoss clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligoss ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligoss capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligoss Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2021, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
[email protected]


