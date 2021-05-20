Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (Uniti or the Company) ( UNIT) announced today that representatives of the Company are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 24, 2021 at 2:45 PM ET,

Mike Friloux, Chief Technology Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2021 Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference on May 25, 2021 at 9:20 AM ET, and

Ron Mudry, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at the Barclays 2021 High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference on May 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

You may access live webcasts of the virtual events on Unitis website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcasts will be available for replay for a limited time on Unitis website following the presentations.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.

