Arvinas to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. ( ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on Arvinas website at www.arvinas.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Arvinas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the bodys own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and undruggable targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

