Aviat Networks to Present at Raymond James Virtual Valley Visit Symposium May 26th, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Pete Smith, President and CEO and Gary Croke VP Marketing & PLM, will be presenting at the Raymond James Virtual Valley Visit Symposium on May 26th from 3:00pm 3:50pm ET.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.)

Management plans to discuss the company's wireless transport systems, services, and ecommerce solutions available for 5G, rural broadband, and private networks. They will also cover industry trends that are driving business strategy, opportunities and current projects that are growing revenue, the competitive landscape, and the differentiators - most importantly, lowering total cost of ownership for customers - that set Aviat apart. For more information, please contact a Raymond James Representative or the conference coordinator at [email protected].

About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Keith Fanneron
Vice President Global Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: (408) 941-7128
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-to-present-at-raymond-james-virtual-valley-visit-symposium-may-26th-2021-301296408.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

