Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 20, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) first quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, May 27, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/41407

b. Teleconference

International call:

+1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Hegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until June 3, 2021.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10156741

About Hegh LNG Partners LP

Hegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Hegh LNG Holdings Ltd. a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 8.3 years plus options as of March 31, 2021.

Contact:

The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

Knut Johan Arnholdt, VP IR and Strategy, +47 922 59 131

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp---invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-2021-results-301296451.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

