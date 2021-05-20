Logo
Southern Company to hold 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockhoders on May 26

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual format on May 26, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Following the formal business portion of the meeting, Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning, will provide a general business update, including a discussion of the company's overall performance, progress toward its long-term goal of net zero emissions and Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. This business update may include the announcement of material information.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

The meeting, including the business update, can be accessed online starting at 9:45 am ET at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SO2021. Stockholders may use the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials to log in and attend the virtual annual meeting. Members of the public may log in to the annual meeting platform and attend the meeting as a guest without a control number. A replay will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SO2021 beginning approximately 24 hours after the meeting.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-to-hold-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockhoders-on-may-26-301296484.html

SOURCE Southern Company

