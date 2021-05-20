AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock payable on July 8, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 17, 2021.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contacts:

Harriss Currie

Senior Vice President of Finance and

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

512-219-8020

Carla Stanaford

Investor Relations

937-469-2120

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-declares-second-quarter-cash-dividend-301296427.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation