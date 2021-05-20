ROCCAT partners with acclaimed YouTube Star & Twitch streamer SypherPK

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCCAT , Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning Hamburg, Germany-based PC accessories brand, today announced it has partnered with popular YouTube and Twitch Streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan. With over 14 million fans, including over 5.2 million YouTube subscribers and 4.7 million Twitch subscribers, Hassan has built his gargantuan following by showcasing his expert Fortnite skills. Ali's willingness to share his expertise, techniques, and strategies with aspiring gamers has made him one of the most popular Fortnite personalities in the world. With this agreement, SypherPK's PC gaming setup is now fully equipped with the latest award-winning peripherals from ROCCAT, including the just-launched Kone Pro Air mouse and Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard.

"We've watched Sypher grow his following over the last several years and have admired his content, expert skills, and loyal following," said Ren Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Ali's commitment to helping gamers play better, along with his positive and respectful style of gaming, is encouraging and fun to be a part of. SypherPK is exactly the type of ambassador we want on team ROCCAT. We're beyond happy to welcome him to the ROCCAT family."

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is a professional gaming streamer based in Austin, Texas. Over the last 10 years he has risen to be one of the most popular faces in the gaming industry. Ali's most notably known for his educational Fortnite gameplay where he focuses on teaching tips and tricks to his wide-reaching audience. He is revered for his insightful take on game-winning strategies. He has also been known to compete as well as host his own Fortnite tournaments. Additionally, SypherPK launched Oni Studios, a visionary resource designed to empower creators in the gaming space, helping young streamers elevate their content into their brands into empires.

"ROCCAT makes the most competitive-minded PC gaming accessories and I can count on their gear to perform when I play, which means I can focus more on winning and sharing my strategies and tactics with my fans," said Hassan. "I continually push myself in each game I play or scenario I teach people about, and ROCCAT delivers the speed and precision that enables me to lead my squad to victory."

For more on SypherPK's latest conquests and tactics, check out his channel on YouTube and Twitch and follow him on Twitter . For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com ) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roccat-partners-with-acclaimed-youtube-star--twitch-streamer-sypherpk-301296513.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation