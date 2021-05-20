Logo
Three Carnival Corporation Cruise Line Brands Plan to Resume Cruising in U.S. with Alaska Sailings in July

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line plan to return to service from the U.S. this summer with Alaska itineraries departing directly from Seattle

PR Newswire

MIAMI, May 20, 2021

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three cruise line brands from Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, are expected to return to service in the United States starting in July with Alaska sailings departing directly from Seattle.

Based on recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Controland Prevention (CDC) and close collaboration with Alaskan officials, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line plan to resume guest cruise operations for a partial season in Alaska, each with one ship sailing round-trip. These Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

"We are excited to once again serve our guests from the U.S., and we express our deep gratitude to all national, state and local officials who have worked collaboratively with us, the CDC and our entire industry to make this possible. It is great news for cruising, for travelers ready to again explore the world and for all the communities in Alaska that depend on cruising and have suffered great hardships over the past year," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "As one of America's natural treasures, Alaska is a land of beauty and wonder, and one of the most popular destinations for our guests. We look forward to our brands restarting this summer from the U.S. while also supporting our longtime partners and the communities in Alaska."

Donald added: "Our highest responsibility and top priority are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel. As we continue to work with the CDC on requirements for sailing in the U.S., we remain committed to returning to service in a way that serves the best interest of public health and provides our guests with a great cruise vacation at an exceptional value."

Plans for these itineraries to fulfill obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved. Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line are each continuing the return-to-cruising preparation already underway.

Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven-day cruises onboard Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass ship. Its cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska including Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Holland America Line will resume its cruise operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, calling at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising in Alaska's iconic locales, including Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24, with 11 Saturday departures that will operate through October 2.

Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, with weekly departures through September 14 aboard Carnival Miracle. There are seven 7-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The September 14 departure is an 8-day cruise with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point. Carnival Cruise Line is also working to finalize its plans to operate Carnival Horizon from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston in July. Itineraries along with specific details about protocols are expected to be finalized and announced next week.

Additional details on the Alaska sailings will be announced in the coming weeks by each respective brand and available on their websites.

Carnival Corporation and its brands continue to work with the CDC and other authorities on protocols and requirements for sailings out of U.S. ports, which continue to evolve with changing circumstances. Each of the brands will provide guests with advanced, detailed information about protocols in place at the time of departure, as full details continue to be updated in collaboration with medical and science experts and government authorities.

The company is currently sailing with two of its brands in Europe AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises using highly effective enhanced health and safety protocols developed in conjunction with national and global health authorities and medical experts. Additionally, eight of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise line brands have announced plans to resume guest operations this summer in Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska, with AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises (UK) resuming sailings from global ports over the next several months.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-carnival-corporation-cruise-line-brands-plan-to-resume-cruising-in-us-with-alaska-sailings-in-july-301296461.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

