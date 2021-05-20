Logo
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced it plans to hold a Business Update conference call to discuss business results and developments on May 26, 2021 at 10:00AM Eastern Time that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)

What: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call
When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Via online registration at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8469910 or phone registration: (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902; also via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 25, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 with a conference ID number of 8469910. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV
As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

ForwardLooking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, Elkhart, Indiana, Burns Harbor, Indiana, Louisville, Tennessee and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:
+1 (813) 204-4099
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-inc-schedules-first-quarter-2021-business-update-conference-call-for-wednesday-may-26-2021-at-1000-am-et-301296503.html

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

