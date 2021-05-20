L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Canadian Natural Resources, DarioHealth Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, CarGurus Inc

- New Purchases: DRIO,
- Added Positions: CNQ, PANW,
- Reduced Positions: HCC, DESP, CVE, TECK, FINV, WFC,
- Sold Out: LYFT, BBBY, CARG, CNCE, IVA,
For the details of L1 Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/l1+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of L1 Capital Pty Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 4,670,268 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 9,669,142 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,711,136 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 2,004,645 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.30%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 93,202 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.93%
L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in DarioHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $30.42, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 515,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 2,004,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 93,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.Sold Out: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $8.07.Sold Out: Inventiva SA (IVA)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Inventiva SA. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.35.Reduced: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 42.18%. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. L1 Capital Pty Ltd still held 1,021,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Despegar.com Corp by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. L1 Capital Pty Ltd still held 1,009,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FinVolution Group (FINV)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in FinVolution Group by 84.21%. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. L1 Capital Pty Ltd still held 422,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of L1 Capital Pty Ltd. Also check out:
1. L1 Capital Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. L1 Capital Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. L1 Capital Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that L1 Capital Pty Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment