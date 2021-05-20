L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Canadian Natural Resources, DarioHealth Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, CarGurus Inc

New Purchases: DRIO,

DRIO, Added Positions: CNQ, PANW,

CNQ, PANW, Reduced Positions: HCC, DESP, CVE, TECK, FINV, WFC,

HCC, DESP, CVE, TECK, FINV, WFC, Sold Out: LYFT, BBBY, CARG, CNCE, IVA,

Investment company L1 Capital Pty Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, DarioHealth Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Lyft Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, CarGurus Inc, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, L1 Capital Pty Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 4,670,268 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 9,669,142 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,711,136 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 2,004,645 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.30% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 93,202 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.93%

L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in DarioHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $30.42, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 515,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 2,004,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 93,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $8.07.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Inventiva SA. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.35.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 42.18%. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. L1 Capital Pty Ltd still held 1,021,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Despegar.com Corp by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. L1 Capital Pty Ltd still held 1,009,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in FinVolution Group by 84.21%. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. L1 Capital Pty Ltd still held 422,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.