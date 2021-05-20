Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Cosan SA, Sells XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: AMZN, CSAN, AAPL, LDHAU,

AMZN, CSAN, AAPL, LDHAU, Added Positions: CRM, MSFT, STNE, VOO, IYW, QQQ,

CRM, MSFT, STNE, VOO, IYW, QQQ, Reduced Positions: DIS, FB, NTCO, VALE,

DIS, FB, NTCO, VALE, Sold Out: XP, MELI, CZZ,

Investment company Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Cosan SA, Apple Inc, LDH Growth Corp I, sells XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Cosan during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atmos+capital+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 2,346,842 shares, 31.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Facebook Inc (FB) - 472,600 shares, 30.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,000 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00% Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 2,013,972 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,000 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 579,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in LDH Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 312.41%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $381.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 145.48%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 142.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 62.98%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. still held 100,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.