Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: SLV, AMZN, MATW,
- Added Positions: VOOV, VEA, BSV, BND, PPLT, FLRN, SMMU, SGOL, SCHP, TDF, BNDX, VNQ, SPY, VTEB, MDY, SE, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SCHO, DIS, EEM, EFA, VTI, JNJ, SO,
- Sold Out: ARKK,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 157,767 shares, 29.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 621,359 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 267,663 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 88,642 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.86%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 130,050 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 208.86%. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $143.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 88,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 69,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 81,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 119.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.
