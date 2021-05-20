Logo
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , sells ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/websterrogers+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 157,767 shares, 29.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 621,359 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  3. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 267,663 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 88,642 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.86%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 130,050 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Matthews International Corp (MATW)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 208.86%. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $143.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 88,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 69,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 81,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 119.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
