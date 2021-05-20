Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

New Purchases: PBW, MSOS, DIS, DMTK, AVGO, MGNI, BRK.B, JNJ, LEV, BP, JETS, BAC, IPOE, PSFE, LAC, LTRPA, UCCP, GRNQ,

Investment company Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, OncoSec Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,137 shares, 20.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,317 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 58,434 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.67% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 154,755 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 28,533 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.24%

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 9,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $455.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $266.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 28,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 58,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 403.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 22,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 78.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OncoSec Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.23.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.21%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC still held 42,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.54%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC still held 22,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.