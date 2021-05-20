Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Williams Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Rocket Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: OMF, FSKR, AEP,

Investment company Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Rocket Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Overstock.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,011 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 9,197 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 23,863 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,243 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 15,097 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 36,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 143.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 110.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64.