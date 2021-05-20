Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Williams Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Rocket Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Williams Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Rocket Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Midwest Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Rocket Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Overstock.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwest+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,011 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 9,197 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 23,863 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,243 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 15,097 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 36,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 143.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 110.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Midwest Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider