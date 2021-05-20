Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Williams Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Rocket Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: OMF, FSKR, AEP,
- Added Positions: WMB, OKE, DVN, HAL, WY, HBAN, MFC, NRZ, LADR, SBUX, HTA, FE, MAIN, MSFT, DTE, JNJ, SRE, JPM, BMY, ARCC, DKNG, CRM, CHCT, PNC, CFG, MDT, EVRG, EXAS, ADBE, BA, T, HLT, HON, ZTS, SYK, ETN, BSX, BFAM, C, V, UNH, XPO, LOW, PYPL, PH, NVST, VICI, LVS, DHI, AMAT, MTG, NKE, ATRC, MU, TMO, PLD, FAF, MANH, ATVI, SC, AON, AMD, KKR, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: RKT, OSTK, FSK, ANTM, SPIP, SPTS, TIP, BIL, BX,
- Sold Out: BEAT, PG, IEI, LQD, IEF, BOND,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,011 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 9,197 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 23,863 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,243 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 15,097 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 36,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 143.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 110.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64.
