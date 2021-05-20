Logo
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, First Tru

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lebenthal+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC
  1. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - 802,777 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,385 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 105,348 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
  4. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 68,622 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 222,875 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 68,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 222,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 22,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 26,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 4584.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 92,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11232.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 28,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1208.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 32,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 5003.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 9,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 968.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 747.04%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $183.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26.

Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $64.48 and $72.73, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider