Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, First Tru

- New Purchases: IYG, XSOE, IWF, IJR, VIRT, SYY, ICVT, MATX, JACK, EXPD, WHR, RILY, CMI, DE, PCH,
- Added Positions: XLF, VFH, VWO, VTV, SPY, KHC, TSCO, AMAT, WY, PRU, AAPL, MRK, JNJ, AN, USCR, ENSG, DIS, SMH, MDC, FBHS, D, APPS, AVAV, MMM, SCHD, TXN, VOT, YETI, AMGN, NEE, AVGO, FDL, XLK, GOLD, LOGI, XLY, VO, VXF, HPQ, XLB, MSFT, QUAL, HYG, BG, ADM, PMT, WBA, JPM, TSLA, PFSI, VHT, TFC, KO, XOM, HTGC, PSJ, NEWT, MU, GNRC, PSI, IBUY, BP, AMZN, INSP, FB, CWB, AOM, V, PZA, AAL, ABR, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: BBN, ARKK, EMB, LQD, BHC, MS, DIA, APAM, AGCO, SO, VNQ, FSKR, IBM, BA, T, ABBV, UNH, OEF, LMT,
For the details of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lebenthal+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC
- BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - 802,777 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,385 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 105,348 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 68,622 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 222,875 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 68,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 222,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 22,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 26,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 4584.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 92,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11232.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 28,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1208.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 32,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 5003.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 9,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 968.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 747.04%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $183.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26.Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $64.48 and $72.73, with an estimated average price of $68.99.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.
