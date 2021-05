Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the Company

MONACO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (:STNG) (Scorpio Tankers, or the Company) announced that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on an aggregate of 200,000 common shares (or 2,000 call option contracts) of the Company for total consideration of $542,000. The call option contracts have a strike price of $24.00 and an expiration of January 2022.



About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Companys fleet consists of 131 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 5.3 years. Four Handymax tankers, which were on bareboat contracts, were redelivered to their owners as scheduled in March 2021. Additional information about the Company is available at the Companys website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

