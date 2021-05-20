Elanco to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in June.









On Thursday, June 3, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 25 minutes.









On Thursday, June 10, Jeff Simmons will also participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 40 minutes.









These conferences will be held virtually. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the companys investor website. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.









ABOUT ELANCO









Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose Sustainability/ESG Pledges all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.





