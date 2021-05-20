Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders





Sherritt International Corporation (Sherritt or the Corporation) ( TSX:S, Financial) today announced voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, May 20, 2021.









A total of 109,704,512 common shares or 27.61% of Sherritts issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as Say on Pay.









Election of Directors









On a vote by ballot, each of the six director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Shareholders meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:









Nominee















Total Votes





For















% for















Total Votes





Withheld























% Withheld







Maryse Belanger







102,289,629















97.03%















3.125,649















2.97%







Sir Richard Lapthorne







99,449,039















94.34%















5,966,239















5.66%







Adrian Loader







95,985,917















91.06%















9,429,361















8.94%







Lisa Pankratz







98,431,753















93.38%















6,983,525















6.62%







David Pathe







101,241,228















96.04%















4,174,050















3.96%







John Warwick







101,450,754















96.24%















3,964,524















3.76%









The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.









About Sherritt









Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt -- metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritts common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol S.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006088/en/