Timbercreek Financial Declares May 2021 Dividend

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the Company) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the Board) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (Common Share) of the Company to be paid on June 15, 2021 to holders of Common Shares of record on May 31, 2021.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the Average Market Price) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the Trading Period).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Companys website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
www.timbercreekfinancial.com


52c24a7d-6069-4690-85af-5ad18ff0cd37
