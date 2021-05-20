Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration





Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 19, 2021, the shareholders elected all ten nominees to the Companys board of directors and ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2021. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendments and restatements of Halliburtons Stock and Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan.









Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Murry S. Gerber, Patricia Hemingway Hall, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, and Bhavesh V. Patel.









The advisory resolution on executive compensation was not approved by the shareholders.









The Halliburton Board of Directors is disappointed by the shareholder advisory vote on the Companys executive compensation program. Halliburton has actively engaged with shareholders, substantially revised its plan in 2019, and received overwhelming 91% shareholder approval of the plan in 2020. In an industry challenged by COVID and oil supply and demand imbalance, Halliburton led its peers in total shareholder return performance, and has structured pay to attract, motivate, and retain employees, said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller.









Halliburton Board Member and Compensation Committee Chair Murry Gerber added, We will carefully consider todays advisory vote as we evaluate Halliburtons approach to executive compensation and commit to ongoing engagement with shareholders to understand their perspectives on executive pay.









At the board of directors meeting following the shareholders meeting, the board declared a 2021 second quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Companys common stock payable on June 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2021.









About Halliburton









