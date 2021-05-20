Logo
Major Precious Metals Provides Clarification to News Release of April 28, 2021

Marketwired
May 20, 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (Major Precious Metals or the Company) (CSE:SIZE | SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ). At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Company wishes to clarify certain statements in the Company's news release dated April 28, 2021.

In the referenced news release, the Company stated that it had been informed by its advisers that sophisticated techniques including spoofing, layering, wash trading, manipulation through multiple brokerage houses and the use of aggressive algorithms targeting the bid/offer designed to give the appearance of weakness in the Company's shares have been utilized in trading in the Company's securities. As it relates to this particular statement in the April 28, 2021 news release, the Company acknowledges that it has not been provided with any evidence to confirm any of the manipulative techniques described therein. The Company confirms that it did not, prior to issuing the said news release, contact IIROC or the Canadian Securities Exchange or submit a complaint with any regulator with specific concerns about the activity described in the news release.

Join our mailing list to receive our latest news and updates: https://majorprecious.com/investors/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Joel Dumaresq
Director
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: (604) 687-2038
[email protected]

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, target, plan, forecast, may, schedule and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Companys current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

