GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 20, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 2, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.
A quorum of 30.74% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by ballot. The results of such vote were as follows:
Director
Total Votes For
Total Votes
% of Votes For
Amir Adnani
17,560,588
26,039,825
67.44%
Garnet Dawson
25,846,331
26,039,825
99.26%
David Kong
25,830,667
26,039,825
99.20%
Gloria Ballesta
18,387,977
26,039,825
70.61%
Hon. Herb Dhaliwal
25,828,513
26,039,825
99.19%
Mario Bernardo Garnero
25,856,333
26,039,825
99.30%
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About GoldMining Inc.
GoldMining is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.
