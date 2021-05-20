Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation at the 2021 Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference

HONOLULU, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today announced it will webcast a presentation by Peter Ingram, Hawaiian's president and chief executive officer, at the 2021 Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The webcast will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be open to the public through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Cond Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop flights within the Hawaiian Islands, between Hawai'i and more U.S. gateway cities (16) than any other airline, as well as service connecting the islands with Japan and South Korea. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and has reinforced enhanced cleaning procedures across its business. While the experience may be a little different, the authentic Hawaiian hospitality remains unchanged. Additional details on how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe can be found at HawaiianAirlines.com/KeepingYouSafe.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

