US Stocks Rebound and the Major Indexes Close Higher Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34084.15 on Thursday with a gain of 188.11 points or 0.55%. The S&P 500 closed at 4159.12 for a gain of 43.44 points or 1.06%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13535.74 for a gain of 236.00 points or 1.77%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.67 for a loss of -1.51 points or -6.81%.
Thursday's Market Movers
U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday after a three-day selloff, helping the major indexes to close with gains. Cryptocurrencies also rebounded slightly, with the Grayscale Digital Fund (GDLC, Financial) up 6.90% and the Bitwise Crypto 10 Index (BITW, Financial) up 2.62%. On Thursday, The Treasury said it could propose more reporting for crypt0 transfers of $10,000 or more. The Federal Reserve also reported it would issue a discussion paper on digital payments and central bank digital currencies by the end of the summer.
Across the board:
- The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX, Financial) gained 2.63%
- Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial): Revenue of $5.58 billion increased 40.9% year over year and beat estimates by $180 million. Executives said business was helped by the global chip shortage. FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.43 missed estimates by $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 beat estimates by $0.12. The stock gained 4.42%.
- MoneyGram (MGI, Financial) gained 8.22% following a 95% increase in April MoneyGram Online cross border transactions.
- Moderna (MRNA, Financial) 5.05%
- Zoom Video Communications (ZM, Financial) 4.59%
- The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.6830%.
In other news:
- India reported the world's highest daily COVID death toll count.
- Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease fire.
- Oprah Winfrey's Oatly (OTLY) gained 18.82% in its first day of trading.
- 444,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 478,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 3.751 million, down from 3.640 million.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 31.5 from 50.2.
- The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators increased 1.6% in April following an increase of 1.3%.
- The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.000%, 8-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, and 10-year TIPS at a rate of -0.805%.
- Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.00%, up from 2.94%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.29%, up from 2.26%.
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,207.76 for a gain of 14.12 points or 0.64%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,337.78 for a gain of 4.25 points or 0.32%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14363.74 for a gain of 164.02 points or 1.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11288.32 for a loss of -9.03 points or -0.08%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,683.53 for a gain of 10.74 points or 0.40%; the S&P 100 at 1,886.16 for a gain of 21.41 points or 1.15%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,494.09 for a gain of 256.19 points or 1.94%; the Russell 3000 at 2,479.42 for a gain of 26.53 points or 1.08%; the Russell 1000 at 2,336.71 for a gain of 25.72 points or 1.11%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,357.91 for a gain of 464.43 points or 1.08%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 862.02 for a gain of 1.43 points or 0.17%.
