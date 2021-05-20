US Stocks Rebound and the Major Indexes Close Higher Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34084.15 on Thursday with a gain of 188.11 points or 0.55%. The S&P 500 closed at 4159.12 for a gain of 43.44 points or 1.06%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13535.74 for a gain of 236.00 points or 1.77%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.67 for a loss of -1.51 points or -6.81%.

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday after a three-day selloff, helping the major indexes to close with gains. Cryptocurrencies also rebounded slightly, with the Grayscale Digital Fund ( GDLC, Financial) up 6.90% and the Bitwise Crypto 10 Index ( BITW, Financial) up 2.62%. On Thursday, The Treasury said it could propose more reporting for crypt0 transfers of $10,000 or more. The Federal Reserve also reported it would issue a discussion paper on digital payments and central bank digital currencies by the end of the summer.

Across the board:

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX , Financial) gained 2.63%

Financial) gained 2.63% Applied Materials ( AMAT , Financial): Revenue of $5.58 billion increased 40.9% year over year and beat estimates by $180 million. Executives said business was helped by the global chip shortage. FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.43 missed estimates by $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 beat estimates by $0.12. The stock gained 4.42%.

Financial): Revenue of $5.58 billion increased 40.9% year over year and beat estimates by $180 million. Executives said business was helped by the global chip shortage. FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.43 missed estimates by $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 beat estimates by $0.12. The stock gained 4.42%. MoneyGram ( MGI , Financial) gained 8.22% following a 95% increase in April MoneyGram Online cross border transactions.

Financial) gained 8.22% following a 95% increase in April MoneyGram Online cross border transactions. Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) 5.05%

Financial) 5.05% Zoom Video Communications ( ZM , Financial) 4.59%

Financial) 4.59% The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.6830%.

In other news:

India reported the world's highest daily COVID death toll count.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease fire.

Oprah Winfrey's Oatly (OTLY) gained 18.82% in its first day of trading.

444,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 478,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 3.751 million, down from 3.640 million.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 31.5 from 50.2.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators increased 1.6% in April following an increase of 1.3%.

The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.000%, 8-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, and 10-year TIPS at a rate of -0.805%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.00%, up from 2.94%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.29%, up from 2.26%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,207.76 for a gain of 14.12 points or 0.64%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,337.78 for a gain of 4.25 points or 0.32%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14363.74 for a gain of 164.02 points or 1.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11288.32 for a loss of -9.03 points or -0.08%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,683.53 for a gain of 10.74 points or 0.40%; the S&P 100 at 1,886.16 for a gain of 21.41 points or 1.15%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,494.09 for a gain of 256.19 points or 1.94%; the Russell 3000 at 2,479.42 for a gain of 26.53 points or 1.08%; the Russell 1000 at 2,336.71 for a gain of 25.72 points or 1.11%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,357.91 for a gain of 464.43 points or 1.08%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 862.02 for a gain of 1.43 points or 0.17%.