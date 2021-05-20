Logo
Northern Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Apple Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northern Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Glacier Bancorp Inc, sells Apple Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Northern Capital Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northern+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northern Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 164,707 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 134,403 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 174,846 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 151,251 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 90,691 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 58,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $193.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.21%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 9,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 2,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 34.4%. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 2,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.75%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northern Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northern Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

