Northern Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Apple Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

Investment company Northern Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Glacier Bancorp Inc, sells Apple Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Northern Capital Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 164,707 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 134,403 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 174,846 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 151,251 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 90,691 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 58,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $193.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.21%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 9,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 2,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 34.4%. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 2,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.75%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Northern Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.