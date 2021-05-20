Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Visa Inc, Wells Fargo, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Ameren Corp, Jumia Technologies AG

- New Purchases: WFC,
- Added Positions: V, ROST, COST, OTIS, MRK, EOG, AMZN, CVX, MSFT, ACN, MSI, DIS, ECL, RTX, BDX, BLL, BAC, MDT, PEP, ABT, NFLX, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, HD, HON, MMM, PG, MS, CVS, PH, APH, ICE, CSCO, LIN, CL, MDLZ, GOOGL, BRK.B, AAPL, JMIA, IPGP, SCHW, ADBE, QQQ, INTC, VRSK, SLB, FB, RSG, CARR, RNR, PBCT, MCD, INFO, HSY, NEE, BWA, AMT, DOX, T,
- Sold Out: AEE, BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,577 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 872,599 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 86,139 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 498,503 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- Visa Inc (V) - 637,185 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.73%
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 770,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 637,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 98.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 409,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 600.79%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 80,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 493,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $586.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
