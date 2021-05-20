Logo
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Visa Inc, Wells Fargo, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Ameren Corp, Jumia Technologies AG

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Wells Fargo, Costco Wholesale Corp, Ross Stores Inc, EOG Resources Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Ameren Corp, Jumia Technologies AG, Adobe Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.. As of 2021Q1, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lazard+freres+gestion+s.a.s./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,577 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 872,599 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 86,139 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 498,503 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 637,185 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.73%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 770,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 637,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 98.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 409,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 600.79%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 80,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 493,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $586.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.. Also check out:

1. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider