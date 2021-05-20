Logo
Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, ESM Acquisition Corp, Sells Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Exos Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, ESM Acquisition Corp, Spartan Acquisition Corp III, Spartan Acquisition Corp III, sells Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp, Peridot Acquisition Corp, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exos Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Exos Asset Management LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exos Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exos+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Exos Asset Management LLC
  1. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd (SNII.U) - 167,299 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE.U) - 150,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ESM Acquisition Corp (ESM.U) - 150,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U) - 143,682 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd (SNII.U)

Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 167,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE.U)

Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESM Acquisition Corp (ESM.U)

Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ESM Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)

Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.990200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 143,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)

New Purchase: ABG Acquisition Corp I (ABGI)

Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ABG Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 123,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CONX Corp (CONX)

Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CONX Corp by 726.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in IG Acquisition Corp by 14900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp by 59900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 920.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 1799900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 13178.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $13.66.

Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRACU)

Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.

Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)

Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.78.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AHACU)

Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $12.05.



