Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, ESM Acquisition Corp, Sells Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp

- Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd (SNII.U) - 167,299 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE.U) - 150,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ESM Acquisition Corp (ESM.U) - 150,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U) - 143,682 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U) - 143,682 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 167,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESM Acquisition Corp (ESM.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ESM Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.990200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 143,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.990200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 143,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ABG Acquisition Corp I (ABGI)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ABG Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 123,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CONX Corp (CONX)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CONX Corp by 726.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in IG Acquisition Corp by 14900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp by 59900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 920.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 1799900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 13178.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $13.66.Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRACU)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $11.13.Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.78.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AHACU)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $12.05.
