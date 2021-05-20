DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

New Purchases: WLTW, FNDX, VB,

WLTW, FNDX, VB, Added Positions: SCHD, FMB, VIG, FTSL, NOBL, DGRW, HYLS, RYT, SCHA, SCHG, DFEB, SCHX, EMLP, SCHF, FNDF, SCHV, MSFT, VDC, JPM, HD,

SCHD, FMB, VIG, FTSL, NOBL, DGRW, HYLS, RYT, SCHA, SCHG, DFEB, SCHX, EMLP, SCHF, FNDF, SCHV, MSFT, VDC, JPM, HD, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWO, IWM, NKE, FEX, FNX, FV, PGX,

QQQ, IWO, IWM, NKE, FEX, FNX, FV, PGX, Sold Out: IWN, FUMB,

Investment company DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dhjj+financial+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,074 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,248 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 111,875 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,843 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 83,398 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16.