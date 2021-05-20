DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

- New Purchases: WLTW, FNDX, VB,
- Added Positions: SCHD, FMB, VIG, FTSL, NOBL, DGRW, HYLS, RYT, SCHA, SCHG, DFEB, SCHX, EMLP, SCHF, FNDF, SCHV, MSFT, VDC, JPM, HD,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWO, IWM, NKE, FEX, FNX, FV, PGX,
- Sold Out: IWN, FUMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,074 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,248 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 111,875 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,843 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 83,398 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.Sold Out: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
DHJJ Financial Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16.
