Interchange Capital Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Interchange Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Pinterest Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interchange Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Interchange Capital Partners, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 39,729 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.09% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 34,957 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 56,463 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 60,105 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 250,579 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $90.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $4.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 39,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 170.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5362.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 247.05%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 163.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Interchange Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.