Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Corteva Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Outfitter Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Corteva Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outfitter Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Outfitter Financial LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Outfitter Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/outfitter+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Outfitter Financial LLC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 252,460 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,142 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 25,740 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  4. Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) - 268,767 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,455 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 18,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 56,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omeros Corp (OMER)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Omeros Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.25%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 11,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 170.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 97.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 5208.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.91.



