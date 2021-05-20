Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Corteva Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: VZ, FRST, AEO, OMER, PDCE, DVY,
- Added Positions: VTI, SCHD, PEP, JNJ, SCHX, DM, CRK, JPM, AQN, CNSL, AAPL, ACI, GAIN, FB, SPLK, GOOGL, WM, UNP, SCHA, RTX, MCD, AMZN, CSCO, CAG, D, GILD, PNR, INTU, TFC, MDT, LULU, HRC, NVT, STZ, IP, WRE, BERY, SLGN, BSX, UTZ, MSFT, DBX, DOW, DIS, CI, WMT, BYND, BABA, QUAD, CARR, DD, LASR, XOM, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, DE, IBM, CBOE, AMAT, PCRX, LPG, DOV, ESTE, NVO, GOOG, CME, HAL, EMR,
- Sold Out: SPXS, CTVA, DAL, BRK.A, OTIS, DLTH,
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 252,460 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,142 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 25,740 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) - 268,767 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,455 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 18,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 56,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Omeros Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.25%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 11,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 170.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 97.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 5208.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.91.
