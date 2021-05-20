Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys HH&L Acquisition Co, Sells Sea

Investment company Valliance Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys HH&L Acquisition Co, sells Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valliance Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Valliance Asset Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Valliance Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Valliance Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Valliance Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valliance Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valliance Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Valliance Asset Management Ltd
- HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA.U) - 800,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Valliance Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Valliance Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.
