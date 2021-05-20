Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys HH&L Acquisition Co, Sells Sea

New Purchases: HHLA.U,

Investment company Valliance Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys HH&L Acquisition Co, sells Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valliance Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Valliance Asset Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valliance Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valliance+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA.U) - 800,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Valliance Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valliance Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.