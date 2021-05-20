Logo
EMC Capital Management Buys Alamo Group Inc, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Inspire Medical Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EMC Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alamo Group Inc, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Allied Motion Technologies Inc, sells Collectors Universe Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Model N Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMC Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, EMC Capital Management owns 109 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMC Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emc+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMC Capital Management
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,836 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,199 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  3. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 62,069 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 46,417 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) - 121,023 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
New Purchase: Alamo Group Inc (ALG)

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Alamo Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.74 and $163.64, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $155.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.11 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 41,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 31,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT)

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.17 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cryolife Inc (CRY)

EMC Capital Management initiated holding in Cryolife Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc by 67.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 55,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 66.41%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59. The stock is now traded at around $116.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 66.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 95,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ICF International Inc (ICFI)

EMC Capital Management added to a holding in ICF International Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.48 and $92.65, with an estimated average price of $83.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11.

Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $182.45 and $249.25, with an estimated average price of $212.91.

Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.

Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

Sold Out: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)

EMC Capital Management sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMC Capital Management. Also check out:

1. EMC Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMC Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMC Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMC Capital Management keeps buying
