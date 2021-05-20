Arch Capital Group Ltd Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

- New Purchases: KMI, PAA, TRP, ET, MPLX, ENB, EPD, MMP, WMB, CQP,
- Added Positions: XLF, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: FTAI, IGSB, USMV, VLUE, XLU,
- Sold Out: MBB, MTUM, ACWI,
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 4,119,685 shares, 39.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,703,978 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.80%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,161,377 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 964,413 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.42%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 315,110 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.45%
Arch Capital Group Ltd initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 203,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Arch Capital Group Ltd initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 123,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Arch Capital Group Ltd initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 69,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Arch Capital Group Ltd initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 417,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Arch Capital Group Ltd initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 345,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Arch Capital Group Ltd initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 131,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Arch Capital Group Ltd added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 227.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.26%. The holding were 2,703,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Arch Capital Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 964,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Arch Capital Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Arch Capital Group Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Arch Capital Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.
